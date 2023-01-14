Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

