MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.58. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $536.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

