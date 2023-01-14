MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $314.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.20.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $329.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

