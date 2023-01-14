MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $314.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.20.
MarketAxess Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $329.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
