Matthew Demchyk Sells 1,961 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after buying an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

