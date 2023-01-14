McDonough Capital Management Inc Sells 450 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McDonough Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.1% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $300.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

