McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $381.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.69. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

