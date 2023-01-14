Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

