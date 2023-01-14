MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

