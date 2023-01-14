Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 443 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

