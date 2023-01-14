Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,330 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

