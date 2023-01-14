Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $179.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

