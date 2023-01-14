Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

