Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 100,320 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $938.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.