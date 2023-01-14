Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,552 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

