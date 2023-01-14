Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 111 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.