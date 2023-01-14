Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

