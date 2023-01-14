Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

