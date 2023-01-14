Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

