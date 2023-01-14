Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $156.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.