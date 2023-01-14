Merit Financial Group LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,505,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,847,000 after buying an additional 625,168 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,838,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,584,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,175,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

