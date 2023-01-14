Merit Financial Group LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

