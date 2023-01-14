Merit Financial Group LLC Has $627,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

