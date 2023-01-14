Merit Financial Group LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 489,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 382,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.51%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

