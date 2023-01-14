Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $614,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,657,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $64.44 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.