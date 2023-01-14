Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

