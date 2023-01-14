Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT opened at $249.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.