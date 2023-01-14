Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

