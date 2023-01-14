Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $46.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

