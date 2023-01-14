Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.