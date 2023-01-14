Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 18,315 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 322,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $8,815,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 144,073 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $3,030,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

