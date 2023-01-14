Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

