Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $171.82.

