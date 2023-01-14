Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

