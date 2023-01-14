Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

