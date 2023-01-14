Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 231,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

