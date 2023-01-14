Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 203,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 346.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,959 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 497,132 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

