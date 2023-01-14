Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 743.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $106.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

