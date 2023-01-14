Michael (Mike) McLaren Buys 65 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($605.02).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.09) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($608.94).

LON FDM opened at GBX 805 ($9.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,294 ($15.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £879.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,683.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 754.19.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.50) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

