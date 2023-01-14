Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $532.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 531.20 ($6.47), with a volume of 600369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.40 ($6.45).

Micro Focus International Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

