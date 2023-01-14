Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVE:MAI opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$212.82 million and a PE ratio of 46.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minera Alamos will post 0.0482955 EPS for the current year.

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Robert Bruce Durham purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,800.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

