Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

