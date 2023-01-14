MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.57. 1,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 943,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

