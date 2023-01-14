Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.