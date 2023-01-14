Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $45,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.36.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

