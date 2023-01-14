Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dollar General by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 239,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average of $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

