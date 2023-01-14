Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,095 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

