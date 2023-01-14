Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,273 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

