Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 27,306 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $39,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

