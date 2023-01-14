Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,822 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $51,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $734.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

