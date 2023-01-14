Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $154.43 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $221.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

